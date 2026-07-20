Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Yankees On July 20

Reynolds is hitting for a .282 BA, .398 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Ryan Weathers (3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.