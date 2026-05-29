Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Twins On May 29
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .272 BA, .391 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 34 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
The Twins will send Taj Bradley (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.