Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Twins On May 29

Reynolds is hitting for a .272 BA, .391 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 34 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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