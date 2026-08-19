Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 19

Reynolds is hitting for a .261 BA, .371 OBP and .429 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 85 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Reynolds has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe (1-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

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