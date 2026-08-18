Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 18

Reynolds is hitting for a .261 BA, .371 OBP and .430 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 85 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Reynolds has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (9-7 with a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season.

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