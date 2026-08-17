Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Tigers On Aug. 17

Reynolds is hitting for a .264 BA, .375 OBP and .435 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 85 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Reynolds has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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