Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Rockies On May 14

Reynolds is hitting for a .248 BA, .392 OBP and .389 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 27 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Chase Dollander (3-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.