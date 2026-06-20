Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Rockies On June 20

Reynolds is hitting for a .285 BA, .402 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 48 runs (16th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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