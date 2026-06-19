Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Rockies On June 19

Reynolds is hitting for a .283 BA, .400 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 47 runs (17th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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