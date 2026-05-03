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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Reds On May 3

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .264 BA, .408 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 26 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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