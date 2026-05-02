Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Reds On May 2

Reynolds is hitting for a .254 BA, .395 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 23 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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