Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Reds On March 31
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds had a .245 BA, .318 OBP and .402 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .720 and he scored 68 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Brandon Williamson makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.