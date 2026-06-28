Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Reds On June 28

Reynolds is hitting for a .289 BA, .402 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (16th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

Brady Singer (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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