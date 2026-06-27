Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Reds On June 27

Reynolds is hitting for a .289 BA, .402 OBP and .480 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (9-1) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.00 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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