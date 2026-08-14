Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Red Sox On Aug. 14

Reynolds is hitting for a .262 BA, .374 OBP and .432 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 80 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Jake Bennett gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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