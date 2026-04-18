Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Rays On April 18

Reynolds is hitting for a .264 BA, .379 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 14 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.