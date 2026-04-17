Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Rays On April 17

Reynolds is hitting for a .279 BA, .390 OBP and .456 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 14 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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