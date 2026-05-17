FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On May 17

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .259 BA, .392 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 29 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Reynolds has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News