Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On May 17

Reynolds is hitting for a .259 BA, .392 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 29 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Reynolds has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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