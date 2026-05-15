Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On May 15

Reynolds is hitting for a .248 BA, .389 OBP and .386 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 28 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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