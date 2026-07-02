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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 2

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .395 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 58 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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