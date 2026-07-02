Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 2

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .395 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 58 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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