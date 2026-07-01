Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On July 1

Reynolds is hitting for a .282 BA, .398 OBP and .466 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 58 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (8-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

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