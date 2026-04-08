Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Padres On April 8

Reynolds is hitting for a .233 BA, .320 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 10 runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King (0-1) starts for the Padres, his third this season.

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