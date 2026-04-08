Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Padres On April 8
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .233 BA, .320 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 10 runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Michael King (0-1) starts for the Padres, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.