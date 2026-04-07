Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Padres On April 7
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .231 BA, .326 OBP and .410 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored nine runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.