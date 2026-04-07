Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Padres On April 7

Reynolds is hitting for a .231 BA, .326 OBP and .410 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored nine runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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