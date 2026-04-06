Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Padres On April 6
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .222 BA, .310 OBP and .417 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored nine runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
German Marquez (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.