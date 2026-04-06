Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Padres On April 6

Reynolds is hitting for a .222 BA, .310 OBP and .417 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored nine runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

German Marquez (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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