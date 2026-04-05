Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Orioles On April 5

Reynolds is hitting for a .235 BA, .297 OBP and .441 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored eight runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.

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