Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Nationals On July 4

Reynolds is hitting for a .282 BA, .395 OBP and .471 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 60 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs (18th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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