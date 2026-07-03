FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Nationals On July 3

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, July 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .395 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 58 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News