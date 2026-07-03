Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Nationals On July 3

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .395 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 58 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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