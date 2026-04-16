Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Nationals On April 16

Reynolds is hitting for a .288 BA, .400 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 14 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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