Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 15

Reynolds is hitting for a .292 BA, .382 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 13 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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