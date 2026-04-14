Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 14

Reynolds is hitting for a .290 BA, .375 OBP and .484 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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