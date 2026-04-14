Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 14
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .290 BA, .375 OBP and .484 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his previous game against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.