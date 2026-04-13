Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 13

Reynolds is hitting for a .259 BA, .343 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Reynolds has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

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