Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Mets On March 28

Reynolds had a .245 BA, .318 OBP and .402 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .720 and he scored 68 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.

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