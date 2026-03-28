Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Mets On March 28
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds had a .245 BA, .318 OBP and .402 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .720 and he scored 68 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
David Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.