Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Mets On Aug. 9

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .380 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 80 runs. In 519 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.