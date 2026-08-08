Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Mets On Aug. 8
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the New York Mets at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .267 BA, .377 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 78 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Mets.
Robert Stock (0-1) starts for the Mets, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.