Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 7

Reynolds is hitting for a .266 BA, .377 OBP and .441 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 78 runs. In 509 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Mets will send Zach Thornton (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.