Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 13

Reynolds is hitting for a .265 BA, .387 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 45 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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