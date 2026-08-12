Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 12

Reynolds is hitting for a .266 BA, .376 OBP and .439 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 80 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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