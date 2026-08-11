Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Marlins On Aug. 11

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .379 OBP and .443 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 80 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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