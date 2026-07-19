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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Guardians On July 19

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .286 BA, .402 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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