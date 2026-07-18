Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Guardians On July 18

Reynolds is hitting for a .283 BA, .400 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Logan Allen will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

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