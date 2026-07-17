Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Guardians On July 17

Reynolds is hitting for a .283 BA, .400 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs (20th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Gavin Williams (10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.