Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Giants On May 8

Reynolds is hitting for a .254 BA, .399 OBP and .410 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 27 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Reynolds has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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