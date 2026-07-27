Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 27

Reynolds is hitting for a .269 BA, .383 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 72 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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