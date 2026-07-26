Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Cubs On July 26

Reynolds is hitting for a .270 BA, .384 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 71 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

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