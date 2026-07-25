Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Cubs On July 25

Reynolds is hitting for a .272 BA, .386 OBP and .456 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 71 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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