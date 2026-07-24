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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On July 24

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .275 BA, .391 OBP and .463 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 71 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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