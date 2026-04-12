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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On April 12

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .259 BA, .349 OBP and .444 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 11 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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