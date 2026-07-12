Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Brewers On July 12

Reynolds is hitting for a .282 BA, .397 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

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