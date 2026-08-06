Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 6

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .378 OBP and .444 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 77 runs. In 505 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Dustin May (5-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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