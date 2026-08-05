Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 5

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .379 OBP and .445 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 76 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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