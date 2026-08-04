Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Brewers On Aug. 4

Reynolds is hitting for a .270 BA, .382 OBP and .450 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 76 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (5-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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